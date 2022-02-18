Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Update

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 94,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,732. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1,233.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,559 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 625,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,108 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 937,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,713,000 after purchasing an additional 108,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

