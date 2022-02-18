Ycash Price Hits $0.19 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $23,467.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00272860 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00076777 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00092695 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000122 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004385 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,199,956 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

