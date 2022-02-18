YIELD App (YLD) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $39.48 million and $729,118.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00038199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00107195 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 145,796,553 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

