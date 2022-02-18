Yield Guild Games (YGG) Tops One Day Volume of $35.68 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $251.24 million and $35.68 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00007341 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00044571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.56 or 0.06922105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,030.63 or 1.00014521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00049099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00052669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003141 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,505,013 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

