Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.73.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.62. The stock had a trading volume of 66,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,858. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

