Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after buying an additional 1,498,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after acquiring an additional 565,658 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

