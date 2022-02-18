YVS.Finance (YVS) Market Capitalization Achieves $115,819.51

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $115,819.51 and approximately $30,689.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.65 or 0.06914327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,011.72 or 0.99887631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,268,518 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

