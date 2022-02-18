Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.13. Guess? reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,031,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $12,661,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $11,512,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GES opened at $22.76 on Friday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

