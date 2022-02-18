Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $15.19. 247,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,954,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 124,586 shares of company stock worth $1,806,891. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.