Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report $258.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.20 million and the lowest is $257.30 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $237.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $70,754,000.

PBH opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

