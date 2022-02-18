Zacks: Analysts Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGSF.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGSF. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of NYSE BGSF remained flat at $$14.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.
BGSF Company Profile
BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.
