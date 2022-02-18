Zacks: Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,633. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.