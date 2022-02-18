Zacks: Analysts Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 150,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $234.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

