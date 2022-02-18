Zacks: Analysts Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to announce $2.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Raymond James reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $11.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.52. 1,086,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,346. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.