Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvidXchange.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The business had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 25.44.

AVDX traded down 1.17 on Friday, hitting 9.94. The company had a trading volume of 49,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,782. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.90. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 8.15 and a 12-month high of 27.43.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

