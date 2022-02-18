Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.21. General Electric reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

General Electric stock traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.69. 15,643,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,540. General Electric has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $2,941,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

