Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $20.58. 104,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $895.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

