Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to report earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.93). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
