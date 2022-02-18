Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to report earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.93). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. 5,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.42. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $53.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.