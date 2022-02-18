Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $571,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.20. 3,174,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.56. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

