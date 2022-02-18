Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) to Announce $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) will report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Equitable posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,300 shares of company stock worth $3,431,720 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $86,399,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 49.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after buying an additional 1,859,553 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $50,431,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth $1,796,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. Equitable has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

