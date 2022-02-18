Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Announce -$0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Seagen reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $3.90 on Friday, hitting $120.26. 1,459,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,964. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.16.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $624,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Seagen by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Seagen by 1,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

