Zacks: Brokerages Expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). TrueCar posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TrueCar.
Several brokerages have commented on TRUE. StockNews.com cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.
Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
