Zacks: Brokerages Expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). TrueCar posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TrueCar.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUE. StockNews.com cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 30.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

