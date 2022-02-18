Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to announce ($1.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.25). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.98) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $83,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,314 shares of company stock worth $10,786,662. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNTL stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.57. 375,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,017. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.