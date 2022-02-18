Zacks Investment Research Lowers ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Sell

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $16.77. 185,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,251. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.