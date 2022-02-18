Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

FHTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

