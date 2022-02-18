ZClassic Price Tops $0.0783 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $726,790.11 and $1,503.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.37 or 0.00272887 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00076934 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00092949 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004504 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.