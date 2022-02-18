Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down to $49.57

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.57, but opened at $47.56. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 292 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $83,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,314 shares of company stock worth $10,786,662 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

