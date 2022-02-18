Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson Sells 1,334 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $83,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Z stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.81. 4,517,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $189.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

