Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $395,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $55,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,656 shares of company stock worth $4,514,461. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.81. 4,517,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,014,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $189.12.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

