ZKSwap Hits Market Cap of $27.85 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $27.85 million and $3.26 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.54 or 0.06998441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,188.85 or 1.00001858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003174 BTC.

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

