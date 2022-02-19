$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarketWise.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTW stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,742. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.