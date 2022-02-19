-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.51. 433,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.15. PlayAGS has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.32.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

