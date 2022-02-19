-$0.19 EPS Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 841,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.