-$0.23 EPS Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Ocular Therapeutix also reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 197,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,308. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after buying an additional 220,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 1,014,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

