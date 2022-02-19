-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

BLNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 309,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

