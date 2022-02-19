-$0.49 EPS Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.44). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

AUTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 383,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 875,067 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 171,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 86,953 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

