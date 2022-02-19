$1.08 EPS Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $1.37. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 1,224,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

