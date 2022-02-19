$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Maximus posted sales of $959.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. 567,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,604. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.