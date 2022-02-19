$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.95. 599,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,518. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

