$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.17. The company had a trading volume of 497,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,983. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $124.48 and a 52-week high of $185.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.