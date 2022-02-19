$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.58. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANF shares. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

