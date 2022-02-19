$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Separately, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,654,518,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after purchasing an additional 909,454 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,150. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

