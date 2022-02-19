$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after buying an additional 17,744,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after buying an additional 6,337,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,110,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,188,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,570,410. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

