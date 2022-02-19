$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.73 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of AGR opened at $43.84 on Friday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

