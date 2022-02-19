1,045 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after acquiring an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after acquiring an additional 508,260 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $189.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

