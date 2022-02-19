10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $94.98, but opened at $73.00. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $80.14, with a volume of 47,331 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $41,694.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,236 shares of company stock valued at $27,781,516. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $144.51.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $51,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

