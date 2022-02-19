$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to announce sales of $112.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.50 million and the highest is $113.20 million. BancFirst reported sales of $117.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $470.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.97. 251,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

