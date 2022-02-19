$116.24 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce $116.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.30 million and the lowest is $115.86 million. Freshpet reported sales of $84.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $425.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.48 million to $428.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $555.36 million, with estimates ranging from $533.90 million to $567.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freshpet.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Freshpet by 245.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.84. 329,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,793. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

