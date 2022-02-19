1,274 Shares in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, Accenture plc bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

FORG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of FORG opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24. ForgeRock Inc has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG).

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.