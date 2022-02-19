1,274 Shares in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, Accenture plc bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.
Shares of FORG opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24. ForgeRock Inc has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $48.88.
ForgeRock Company Profile
ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ForgeRock (FORG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG).
Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.