$14.50 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce sales of $14.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.86 million to $16.24 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $9.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $77.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $79.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.22 million, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. 1,110,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,950. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.84. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.