$14.50 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce sales of $14.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.86 million to $16.24 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $9.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $77.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $79.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.22 million, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.
Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. 1,110,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,950. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.84. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $32.00.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
